Mahira khan reacts to her removal from bollywood poster: “Didn’t bother me at all”

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has reacted calmly to Indian extremists removing her image from posters of her Bollywood film Raees. In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman, Mahira laughed off the move and said, “It didn’t bother me even for a second.” The posters had been altered by some Indian groups following recent tensions.

Mahira starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film Raees. However, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir in April 2025, some Indian extremists launched a campaign to erase Pakistani artists from Bollywood promotions. As part of that, Mahira’s photos were removed from Raees posters—nearly nine years after the film’s release.

Calling the act “ridiculous and childish,” Mahira said she didn’t even notice it at first. She added, “Removing someone from a poster after all these years is laughable. It’s such a small-minded move, I didn’t take it seriously.” She also shared that she finds humor in how seriously some people take such symbolic gestures.

In the same interview, Mahira also discussed her relationship with fellow actor Humayun Saeed. She clarified that although they are good friends, they are not “best friends” as often assumed. “We understand each other well, which helped while shooting Love Guru, but that’s it,” she said.

Humayun Saeed also commented on the Raees poster issue, calling it “silly and immature.” Both stars agreed that real art goes beyond politics. Mahira summed it up best with a smile: “It was so silly, I just laughed. It made no difference to me.”