Court denies bail to Nadia Hussain’s husband in Rs640 million fraud case

A court in Karachi has rejected the bail request of Atif Mohammad Khan, the husband of model and actress Nadia Hussain. He is facing serious charges of fraud and embezzlement in a case involving over Rs640 million. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (South), Ehsaan Malik, announced the decision after hearing both sides.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyers claimed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to provide solid evidence against him. They argued that no audit reports were submitted and that the investigation lacked clarity regarding the financial accounts linked to the allegations.

However, lawyers representing a private bank opposed the bail plea, stating that Khan was the CEO of the company involved and misused company funds for personal businesses. They alleged that he committed corruption and fraud, using company money for unauthorized transactions and personal gain.

The court, after reviewing all arguments, decided to deny the post-arrest bail. The FIA arrested Atif Khan on March 10, and he has been under investigation for a massive financial scam. He is accused of misusing around Rs800 million, of which Rs654 million was collected from third parties and profit was paid using company funds.

Furthermore, the FIA found that some of the misused funds were allegedly transferred to Nadia Hussain’s salon accounts. Nadia Hussain appeared before the agency and recorded her statement as part of the ongoing probe. The investigation into the case continues.