Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan clinches south australian squash championship 2025 Title

Pakistan’s talented squash player Ashab Irfan has won the South Australian Squash Championship 2025, held in Adelaide, Australia. His win has brought pride to the nation and highlighted Pakistan’s growing strength in international squash.

In the final match, Ashab Irfan faced Malaysia’s Duncan Lee, a strong and experienced opponent. However, Ashab remained composed and confident throughout. He defeated Lee in straight sets with scores of 11-8, 12-10, and 11-9, completing a dominant 3-0 victory.

The 21-year-old squash player was unbeaten throughout the tournament, not losing a single set in any round. His performance impressed both fans and coaches. Ashab’s powerful strokes, smart court movement, and mental strength helped him stay in control.

This was Ashab Irfan’s sixth career title and his second major win in 2025. For his victory, he received a cash prize of $2,000. After the match, he thanked his coach, family, and supporters. “I dedicate this win to my country,” Ashab said, “and I will work even harder to bring more titles to Pakistan.”

Ashab’s win is being celebrated across Pakistan, with praise from fans and sports officials. Many see him as a future star of squash. His dedication and success are also inspiring young athletes across the country to dream big and aim high.