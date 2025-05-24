GT eye top-two finish as CSK fight to avoid historic last spot

Gujarat Titans (GT) are just one win away from securing a top-two finish in IPL 2025. If they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Ahmedabad, they will enter Qualifier 1. This gives them two chances to reach the final. GT suffered a loss against Lucknow in their last match but remain in control of their playoff path. Captain Shubman Gill, now also India’s Test captain, wants to lead by example.

Chennai Super Kings face a nightmare scenario. The five-time champions are at risk of finishing last for the first time in IPL history. To escape that fate, they must beat GT by a massive margin. For example, they need to chase 200 with 45 balls to spare or win by 107 runs. This is a tough ask, given their poor form and lack of consistency.

GT’s strong top-order trio—Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler—usually carry the batting. But with Buttler leaving for England duty, the middle order must step up. Players like Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford will be under pressure. GT’s bowlers like Rashid Khan and Rabada have struggled lately, taking few wickets and leaking runs.

CSK’s season has been marked by failed experiments. They’ve tried five different opening pairs, but none have worked well. Their PowerPlay scoring is the lowest in the league. The middle order has scored the most runs but at a slow strike rate. Meanwhile, their bowlers haven’t provided breakthroughs, especially in crunch moments.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has seen many high scores this season. GT have a better record than CSK in Ahmedabad, winning two of three matches there. GT assistant coach praised Shubman Gill’s maturity as a leader. CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted they played poorly and accepted their position at the bottom of the table. Sunday’s game could be CSK’s last chance to end their season with pride.