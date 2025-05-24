“Better now than in the playoffs”: Phil Salt reflects after RCB’s costly defeat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Phil Salt remained calm despite their 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Salt scored a blazing 62 from 32 balls in his return to the team. His performance helped RCB stay on course in a big chase of 232 runs. However, after his dismissal, the momentum shifted. Jitesh Sharma tried to revive the innings, but it wasn’t enough.

Salt addressed the media after the game and shared his thoughts. He said RCB would rather lose now than in an eliminator. “It’s disappointing, but it’s better to lose here than in a knockout,” he said. “No one likes to lose, but it’s about how you bounce back.” RCB had already secured a playoff spot before this game.

RCB had reached a strong position in the chase. After 15 overs, most players believed they were close to victory. But one quiet over and a few missed shots changed the game quickly. Salt admitted that small moments decided the match. “You get 20 runs in one over, and the game can change,” he added.

The playoff picture is tighter this year than ever. All top teams are finishing with high points. RCB can now reach a maximum of 19 points. But that won’t guarantee a top-two finish unless other teams lose. Since 2011, only one IPL winner has come from outside the top two. Still, Salt said RCB is ready to face any challenge.

Salt also spoke about his tough month. He missed a game due to illness and didn’t play for almost a month. “When you’re sick, you just hope to feel normal again,” he shared. “I’m grateful to be back and healthy.” Now, RCB looks ahead to a crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Salt says the focus is simple: win and move forward.