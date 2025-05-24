RCB’s Spin duo shines in IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma lead the charge

In the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has found a formidable spin duo in Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. Their combined efforts have significantly contributed to RCB’s success this season.

Krunal Pandya, with 13 wickets in 10 matches, has been a revelation. Known for his tight lines and variations, he has adapted his game, incorporating bouncers and yorkers to unsettle batsmen. This season, he boasts an impressive economy rate of 6.97, making him one of the most economical spinners in the league .

Suyash Sharma, though younger and less experienced, has complemented Krunal’s efforts effectively. With an economy rate under 8 runs per over in several matches, Sharma has proven to be a reliable asset. His ability to bowl at high speeds and generate turn has been crucial in containing opposition batsmen .

Together, they have formed a spin partnership that has been instrumental in RCB’s victories. Their performances have not only strengthened RCB’s bowling attack but also provided balance to the team. As the season progresses, their continued success will be vital for RCB’s aspirations in the tournament.

In conclusion, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma’s contributions have been pivotal in RCB’s journey this IPL season. Their skillful bowling and strategic play have made them key figures in the team’s lineup. With their consistent performances, RCB fans have much to look forward to in the upcoming matches.