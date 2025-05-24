COVID-19 cases rise in Karachi, health department confirms four deaths

Karachi has seen a noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two to three weeks. The Sindh Health Department confirmed four deaths related to the virus, all patients were over 60 years old and had other underlying health conditions. These patients were admitted to private hospitals where they faced multiple complications alongside COVID-19.

Dr. Faisal Mehmood, an infectious disease specialist, said the new patients show symptoms like cough, runny nose, fever, and body aches, similar to previous waves. He urged the public to take precautions seriously, especially by wearing masks in crowded or enclosed places to reduce the risk of infection.

The health authorities stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable groups, particularly children and the elderly. They appealed to everyone to follow hygiene and safety guidelines to prevent further spread and serious illness. The department also clarified that the recent deaths were due to a combination of COVID-19 and other illnesses, not COVID alone.

Officials warned against creating fear by attributing all deaths to COVID-19, explaining that the virus is now widely considered a common illness worldwide. They urged the public to stay calm and focused on following health advice rather than panic over reported fatalities.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and spread quickly to nearly 185 countries by April 2020. Pakistan confirmed its first case in Karachi in February 2020. Since then, vaccination campaigns have been launched globally, greatly reducing the virus’s deadly impact and turning it into a more manageable disease.