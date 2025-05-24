Rawalpindi and Islamabad witness intense rainfall, authorities activate emergency response

Rawalpindi and Islamabad experienced heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent heatwave. The sudden weather change caused authorities to declare a rain emergency in Rawalpindi to manage possible flooding and disruptions.

Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Managing Director of WASA, confirmed that torrential rain accompanied by gusty winds hit the twin cities, leading to swift action by local teams to ensure safety and clear drainage systems. Rainfall measurements recorded so far include 29 mm in Shamsabad, 30 mm at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) station, and 10 mm in Golra.

Following the downpour, WASA deployed heavy machinery and field staff in Rawalpindi to prevent waterlogging and clear blocked drains. The spokesperson also stated that the water flow in Nullah Lai is currently stable, with water levels at 5 feet near Kattarian and 4 feet at Gawalmandi Bridge, indicating no immediate risk of flooding in these areas.

Residents are advised to stay cautious as the weather remains unpredictable, and authorities continue to monitor water levels and drainage systems closely to avoid any emergencies.