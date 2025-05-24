Pakistan textile council and commerce ministry forge path for export-led industrial growth

A delegation from the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC), including Chairman Fawad Anwar and CEO Muhammad H. Shafqaat, met with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key challenges facing the textile and apparel sector. They focused on tariff and tax rationalization, energy pricing, and green investments needed to improve competitiveness and sustainability. The PTC leaders emphasized that with proper government support, the industry could increase exports by $3-4 billion annually, aligning with national economic goals.

The Commerce Minister assured the delegation that the government is committed to supporting the sector in the upcoming federal budget. He revealed that a committee, led by the Finance Minister, is working on a sustainable tariff rationalization framework aimed at achieving regional parity. He highlighted the need to balance gradual tariff reductions with policies that encourage industrial growth and protect local businesses.

Discussions also covered the need for regionally competitive energy tariffs and the prompt clearance of pending claims under Government Support Schemes. The PTC recommended introducing Green Credit Schemes to help industries adopt cleaner technologies and meet international environmental standards. The minister welcomed the industry’s ongoing shift towards renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and biomass, underlining that government assistance is vital to maintain this momentum.

Jam Kamal stressed the importance of consistent policies for the sector’s growth, noting that supporting exporters will lead to higher quality and affordable products for international markets. He called on the formal industry to invest more, expand production, and create jobs, explaining that these steps are essential for Pakistan’s broader economic development and stability.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to ongoing dialogue and collaboration between the government and the textile industry. Both sides agreed to ensure that upcoming budgetary measures fully reflect the priorities of this vital sector. The government aims to create an enabling environment that boosts exports, supports green initiatives, and strengthens Pakistan’s position as a key player in global textile markets.