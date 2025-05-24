NAB recovers over Rs88 billion in Q1 2025, returns billions to scam victims



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered and disbursed over Rs88 billion during the first quarter of 2025, covering the period from January to March. This amount included Rs2.085 billion in direct recoveries and Rs86 billion in indirect recoveries. Most of the indirect recoveries involved the retrieval of public and private lands illegally transferred or occupied. The recovered funds and assets were returned to relevant departments, institutions, and individuals affected by fraudulent activities.

In terms of indirect recoveries, NAB Balochistan reclaimed 340 acres of Chiltan Park and 250 acres of Forest Department land, together valued at Rs6.45 billion. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered Rs560 million from a case involving officials of the University of Swabi, the Revenue Department, and the Forest Department. NAB Lahore led the quarter with a recovery of Rs70.87 billion from three large housing society scams, including Employees Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Employees Cooperative Housing Society, and Sarwar Omega Villas. NAB Multan recovered Rs13 million related to the GFS 7 Wonders Housing Scheme, while NAB Sukkur retrieved 610 acres of National Highway Authority land worth Rs8.53 billion.

For direct disbursements, NAB transferred Rs9.72 million to the federal government, Rs10.80 million to provincial governments, and Rs73.51 million to various departments and financial institutions. More importantly, Rs1.99 billion was directly returned to 19,105 victims of different financial scams. Among the largest payouts, Rs1.168 billion was disbursed to 11,855 victims of the Eden Housing Scheme, Rs405 million to 989 victims of the SHG and others case, and Rs72 million to 4,778 victims of the National House Building and Road Development Corporation. Smaller but significant payments were made to hundreds of victims affected by Arain City, Toyota Motors Gujranwala, Gulshan-e-Rehman, THG, Gilani Housing Corporation, Ahmed City Housing Scheme, and other scams.

With this quarter’s recoveries, NAB’s total recoveries since its establishment have reached Rs6.236 trillion. Notably, Rs3.92 trillion—around 62.92 percent—was recovered in just the last 18 months. These achievements were made possible through methods such as plea bargains, voluntary returns, and legal settlements. The bureau noted that these approaches are part of its ongoing strategy to ensure efficient and lawful asset recovery.

NAB emphasized that these large-scale recoveries and disbursements reflect its ongoing commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability. The agency reiterated that beyond punishing those involved in corruption, it remains focused on providing timely restitution to victims and recovering looted public resources. NAB vowed to continue its mission of building a transparent and corruption-free Pakistan through sustained anti-graft efforts and financial justice.