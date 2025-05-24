No IMF pressure on budget, defense budget to increase, public will get relief: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal stated that the government faces no pressure from the IMF regarding the upcoming budget. He confirmed that due to the current security situation in the region, the defense budget will see a significant increase. At the same time, the government remains committed to providing financial relief to the public amid rising economic challenges.

During a meeting with a delegation led by Amir Zamir, Secretary General of the Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal said the IMF is satisfied with the government’s economic measures and has not imposed any additional conditions on the budget. He also assured that the government will avoid any steps that could harm national unity or social harmony, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in difficult times.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that given the ongoing security concerns, particularly following recent border tensions, the government has prioritized increasing defense spending. He also stressed the urgency of completing key water infrastructure projects such as the Diamer Bhasha Dam to enhance Pakistan’s water security and counter any external threats. The government plans to allocate funds on a priority basis to all critical development projects.

This announcement follows India’s recent cross-border aggression on May 6 and 7, during which the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project was targeted, causing damage to parts of the dam. Ahsan Iqbal reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen its defense capabilities and infrastructure projects, ensuring national security and economic stability despite regional challenges.

Overall, the minister assured that the government is balancing increased defense needs with efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens, aiming for sustainable growth and stability in these testing times.