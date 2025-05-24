Shah Mahmood Qureshi moved back to jail despite incomplete heart treatment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been transferred back to Kot Lakhpat Jail from Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore. This move comes despite reports indicating that his heart treatment remains incomplete.

According to his lawyer, Rana Muddasir, Qureshi’s medical treatment has not been fully concluded. Nonetheless, he has been returned to jail to proceed with his trial. The lawyer added that there is currently no information on whether Qureshi will be readmitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Qureshi was initially hospitalized on May 17, 2025, after experiencing chest pain while in jail. Following medical advice, he was transferred to PIC for specialized care. Despite his ongoing medical needs, authorities have decided to move him back to jail to continue with legal proceedings.

The decision has raised concerns among his supporters and legal team about the adequacy of medical care and the potential risks to his health. The situation underscores ongoing debates about the intersection of health, justice, and political considerations in Pakistan.

As of now, there is no official statement from the authorities regarding Qureshi’s current health status or the rationale behind the decision to move him back to jail.