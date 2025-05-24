International day of the Markhor: A call to save Pakistan’s national animal

The International Day of the Markhor is being observed worldwide today, May 24, to raise awareness about protecting one of Central and South Asia’s most iconic and endangered wild species. The day, officially declared by the United Nations in 2024, also honors the markhor’s status as Pakistan’s national animal.

The markhor (Capra falconeri), with its unique spiral horns, lives in high-altitude forests and rocky terrain between 600 and 3,600 meters. It is found in the mountainous regions of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The species plays a key ecological role and is also a cultural symbol in several countries.

Despite its importance, the markhor faces growing threats such as illegal poaching, habitat loss due to human expansion, and climate change. Experts warn that the survival of the species is at risk, with only about 5,700 mature individuals left in the wild. All recognized subspecies, including the flare-horned, straight-horned, and Bukharan markhor, are listed as endangered or critically endangered.

The IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) currently classifies the markhor as “Near Threatened”, and it has been protected under Appendix I of the CITES treaty since 1992, which bans international trade except in rare, controlled cases.

Conservationists urge stronger efforts, including community-based wildlife protection, anti-poaching patrols, and eco-tourism incentives. They emphasize that protecting the markhor supports both biodiversity and rural livelihoods, making it vital not only to Pakistan but to the entire region.