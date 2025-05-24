Ceasefire fails to calm trade: Pakistan’s export sector faces setbacks

Despite a fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the country’s export sector remains under pressure. Although the border has calmed, political instability at home and global market challenges continue to create serious problems for exporters. Many buyers remain cautious, with some still delaying or canceling shipments due to lingering fears about regional security.

Exporters are particularly worried about rising costs and shrinking profits. While the United States temporarily paused some tariffs, buyers are now demanding that Pakistani exporters absorb most of the costs themselves. This is cutting into margins at a time when local operational costs—including fuel, labor, and logistics—are also rising fast. Some exporters say they are barely breaking even.

Domestic unrest is making things worse. Recent protests in Sindh, sparked by water shortages, caused road blockages that stranded export trucks for days. This delay has disrupted supply chains and pushed back order deadlines. Exporters now fear that if they miss the US tariff pause window, their products may be rejected or replaced by competitors in other countries.

Misinformation has also harmed Pakistan’s export image. During recent tensions, Indian media falsely reported that Karachi Port had been damaged. The rumor, though untrue, caused several foreign clients to freeze orders and demand updated risk assessments. Now, exporters are working hard to restore confidence—but rebuilding trust takes time, especially in competitive global markets.

The textile industry, Pakistan’s top export sector, is under heavy pressure from regional players like Bangladesh and Vietnam. These countries are moving ahead with green technology, fast delivery systems, and better access to financing. Experts say unless Pakistan invests in value-added goods, diversifies exports, and reforms its trade systems, it risks falling further behind—even if regional peace improves.