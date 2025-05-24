Imran Khan’s lawyer cross-examines PM Shehbaz in Rs10 billion defamation case

In Lahore’s Sessions Court, the defamation case filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against PTI founder Imran Khan moved forward with cross-examination of Shehbaz Sharif by Imran Khan’s lawyer. The case involves a claim of Rs10 billion in damages over alleged defamatory statements.

During the hearing, which began with Shehbaz Sharif attending via video link, Imran Khan’s lawyer questioned him about references to the Panama Papers case mentioned in his claim. Shehbaz Sharif responded by calling the allegations of dishonesty against him “very serious” and stressed that the case is straightforward.

Before the hearing started, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated everyone on Pakistan’s victory against India. The judge also congratulated him, and Imran Khan’s lawyer called it a victory for the entire nation. The lawyer questioned whether the defamatory allegations were made in writing, to which Shehbaz Sharif said they were aired multiple times on TV.

Imran Khan’s lawyer further asked if Shehbaz Sharif had made similar political allegations in the past without proof. Shehbaz Sharif denied this and said he never made claims without evidence. The lawyer also questioned why newspapers were not included as parties in the suit or served legal notices, but Shehbaz Sharif said he had not filed any other claims.

The lawyer pressed Shehbaz Sharif about the motivations behind Imran Khan’s speeches and statements. Shehbaz Sharif declined to answer, saying those questions should be directed to Imran Khan. When asked about the Panama case decision, Shehbaz Sharif said he was not a party to that case and did not know its outcome. The court adjourned the hearing until June 2, 2025.