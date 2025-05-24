PTI chairman and barrister saif push to restart talks with government

Efforts to resume negotiations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government are gaining momentum once again. According to reliable party sources, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif are taking the lead in these behind-the-scenes efforts. Their goal is to revive the stalled political dialogue in a bid to ease current tensions and find a peaceful path forward.

Sources explained that the dialogue process between PTI and the government had stalled earlier due to heightened Pakistan-India border tensions, which shifted the political focus toward national security. Now, with the situation calming slightly, both sides may be ready to revisit political reconciliation efforts. PTI leaders believe this could help ease pressure and address key demands, including the release of party founder Imran Khan.

Barrister Saif confirmed that while no formal negotiations are underway yet, efforts are actively ongoing. He emphasized that the party remains focused on achieving Imran Khan’s release through legal and political channels, and this remains a top priority. He added that PTI is open to dialogue if conditions allow a fair and transparent process.

Just two nights ago, Barrister Saif held a private late-night meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, where important discussions were held. According to sources familiar with the matter, Imran Khan instructed Barrister Saif to explore possibilities for renewed dialogue with the government, signaling a potential softening of stance from the PTI leadership.

This renewed political activity comes at a time when PTI faces several legal and electoral challenges. While backchannel contacts may not lead to immediate breakthroughs, they are seen as an important step toward political normalization. Whether the government responds positively to these efforts remains to be seen in the coming days.