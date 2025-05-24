Pakistan gains strategic edge over India, says new report by Pakistan-China institute

Pakistan-China Institute has released a new report that claims Pakistan has gained a clear strategic edge over India. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed launched the report, calling it a major update on South Asia’s changing power dynamics. It strongly rejects Indian Prime Minister Modi’s assumptions about dominance in the region. The report also makes it clear that a war between Pakistan and India is now unlikely. According to it, the balance of military power has been restored.

The report highlights May 10 as Pakistan’s most important and proud moment in recent history. It credits Pakistan’s air force for its strong performance and use of modern technology. It says the Pakistan Air Force gained control using electronic warfare and cyber strength. Senator Mushahid praised the professionalism and training of Pakistani pilots. He said this led to Pakistan’s clear upper hand in the conflict.

Moreover, the report presents a three-point strategy for Pakistan’s foreign policy. It calls for stronger ties with China, Türkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan. It urges dynamic diplomacy and closer cooperation with South Asian countries. It also advises legal action on the Indus Waters Treaty using creative approaches. In addition, it recommends taking India’s RSS-Hindutva ideology to international courts.

The report explains that nuclear balance has helped stop full-scale war in the region. It says the “Balance of Terror” model worked well to stop Indian aggression. Both Pakistan and India having nuclear weapons kept the peace. It also includes global opinions on the rising tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam incident. A timeline of events is provided to show how the situation unfolded.

In conclusion, Senator Mushahid said three new strategic facts have emerged from the recent conflict. He stated that Pakistan has fully restored its military balance. He also revealed that China is now openly involved in the Kashmir issue. The report points to a major shift in South Asia’s future and calls for smart and bold steps ahead.