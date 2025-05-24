PM to embark on tour of friendly states as part of diplomatic push

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25-30, the Foreign Office (FO) announced in a statement on Friday, to hold “wide-ranging discussions” with the nations while acknowledging their support during Pakistan’s recent escalation with India.

The visit comes a fortnight after Pakistan and India reached a US-brokered ceasefire following a brief military confrontation. During the conflict, the Iranian foreign minister visited both nations to act as a mediator.

According to the FO’s statement, the PM will have “wide-ranging discussions” with the leaders of the four countries on issues including bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

“He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgement for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India,” the FO added.

“The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from 29-30 May 2025,” the statement read.

Separately, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to seek guidance for highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals and putting Indian aggression and provocative agenda before the global community.

Senator Sherry Rehman and former Federal Minister Hina Rabbani Khar were also accompanying the PPP Chairman during the meeting, said a news release by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, the prime minister had tasked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with leading a high-level delegation presenting ‘Pakistan’s case for peace’ on recent Indian aggression to the international community.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the Prime Minister for trusting him in this national diplomatic task and entrusting him with the leadership of the Pakistani delegation.

“I hope that under your leadership, this delegation will present Pakistan’s position and narrative to the world in a comprehensive and effective manner,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Mosaddiq Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.