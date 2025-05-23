Pakistanis in Dubai set guinness world record with UAE flag made of handprints

In a historic event in Dubai, the Pakistani community created the world’s largest United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag made entirely of human handprints, earning a prestigious Guinness World Record.

The flag, featuring an impressive 24,514 handprints, was unveiled on May 22 at the auditorium of the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD). More than 100 nationalities—including Indians, Bangladeshis, Filipinos, Arabs, and others—participated in the event. This diverse gathering symbolized the unity and multicultural spirit of the UAE.

The initiative was officially recognized in the presence of Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Consul General Hussain Muhammad. Ambassador Tirmizi praised the project, calling the handprints “prints of the heart,” reflecting the warmth and unity between Pakistanis and Emiratis. He noted that the flag symbolizes the vision of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the strong bonds between the two nations.

The project was launched by the Pakistan Association Dubai and Emirates Loves Pakistan, with artist Rabab Zahra as the creative mind behind the idea. The campaign began on April 13 during Pakistan Health Week in Al Quoz, Dubai, and spanned over a month of dedicated effort.

Guinness World Records judge Mbali Nkosi congratulated the participants and called the achievement “an incredible feat” by the PAD team, Emirates Loves Pakistan, and artist Rabab Zahra. PAD President Dr. Faisal Ikram thanked the contributors and emphasized how this success aligns with the UAE’s “Year of Community 2025” values.