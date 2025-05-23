Qalandars storm into PSL 10 final with crushing 95-run win over united

Lahore Qalandars displayed a powerful performance to outclass Islamabad United by 95 runs in the second eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10. The high-stakes match was played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in front of an energetic home crowd. With this victory, Qalandars have now advanced to the grand final scheduled for Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Lahore set a challenging total of 202 runs for 8 wickets. Kusal Perera played a match-winning knock, scoring 61 runs off 33 balls, including 3 sixes and 5 fours. Mohammad Naeem supported well with a composed 50, and Abdullah Shafique added a quick 25. Despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs, the team’s aggressive approach ensured a strong total.

Islamabad United’s response fell apart quickly. Chasing 203, their top and middle order collapsed under Lahore’s fiery bowling attack. They were all out for just 107 runs in 15.5 overs. Only Salman Ali Agha (33) and skipper Shadab Khan (26) showed some resistance. No other batter managed to score in double figures, highlighting a complete batting failure.

Lahore’s bowlers kept the pressure tight from the start. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Rashad Hussain each took three wickets, dismantling United’s batting. Tymal Mills grabbed two wickets with his pace, while Salman Irshad added one to his tally. Their combined effort sealed a one-sided win.

With this emphatic win, Lahore Qalandars move on to face Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final. Fans eagerly await the showdown as Qalandars look to reclaim the trophy and finish their campaign on a high note.