Bilawal meets Prime minister, seeks guidance to present Pakistan’s stance in global capitals

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, accompanied by a senior party delegation, held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The meeting focused on strategic diplomatic engagement in response to escalating Indian propaganda and regional tensions.

According to the official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Bilawal sought the premier’s guidance on effectively representing Pakistan’s position in major international capitals, particularly on matters of national security, regional peace, and India’s provocative actions.

During the meeting, Bilawal thanked the Prime Minister for entrusting him with a key national diplomatic mission. He specifically sought direction on how best to expose India’s aggressive policies and disinformation campaigns at international forums.

The federal government has formed a high-level delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto to spearhead a global diplomatic initiative aimed at countering India’s narrative and highlighting its destabilizing actions in the region.

The delegation comprises senior political and diplomatic figures including Dr. Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, and former ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The delegation will travel to key international capitals — London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels — where it will engage with government officials, think tanks, and media to present Pakistan’s perspective, debunk Indian propaganda, and draw global attention to the risks posed by India’s regional policies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence in the delegation’s ability to represent Pakistan with clarity and strength, saying: “I trust that under your leadership, this team will effectively communicate our national position and uphold Pakistan’s dignity on the global stage.”