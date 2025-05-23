Netanyahu accuses Starmer, Macron, and Carney of “siding with Hamas” after Gaza criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has harshly criticized the leaders of the UK, France, and Canada after they spoke out against Israel’s expanding military operations in Gaza. In a video statement, Netanyahu accused UK PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian PM Mark Carney of “siding with Hamas” by opposing Israel’s actions, claiming they were supporting “mass murderers and kidnappers.”

The strong reaction came after the three leaders issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s offensive as “disproportionate” and called the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “intolerable.” They also warned that Israel could face diplomatic consequences if it does not change course and allow more humanitarian aid into the region.

Tensions further escalated after two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington were shot and killed on Thursday. The suspect reportedly shouted “free Palestine” during his arrest, adding fuel to the already heated international atmosphere. UK PM Starmer condemned the killings and called antisemitism “an evil we must stamp out,” but Netanyahu claimed the leaders’ criticism of Israel emboldened Hamas and other militant groups.

Netanyahu directly addressed the three leaders, saying, “When mass murderers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of history.” In response, UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard defended Britain’s stance, saying they support Israel’s right to self-defence—but only within the bounds of international humanitarian law. France also reaffirmed its demand for greater humanitarian access to Gaza.

Despite some aid trucks being allowed into Gaza this week, the UN and aid groups say the help is not enough. Gaza remains under severe blockade, and the humanitarian toll is staggering. Since Israel’s response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, over 53,000 Palestinians—more than 16,000 of them children—have been killed, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Meanwhile, former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert joined the criticism, calling Netanyahu’s government a “gang of thugs” and blaming it for “atrocious policies.”