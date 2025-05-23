Trump proposes 50% tariff on European Union starting june 1

U.S. President Donald Trump has recommended imposing a massive 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union starting June 1, 2025. He made this announcement through his social media platform, Truth Social, and stated that the EU’s trade policies have caused long-standing damage to the U.S. economy.

Trump argued that dealing with the EU has proven extremely difficult. He accused the bloc of creating unfair trade conditions through value-added tax (VAT), corporate fines, legal harassment of American companies, and other non-financial trade barriers. He claimed these practices have led to an annual trade deficit of over $25 billion for the U.S., which he described as completely unacceptable.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Trump said that discussions with EU officials have not yielded any positive results. Frustrated by the lack of progress, he now recommends a strong economic response by implementing a 50% tariff on EU goods to protect American interests and encourage fairer trade.

However, Trump clarified that the new tariff will not apply to goods manufactured within the United States. His plan targets only imported products, which he says are flooding American markets under unfair conditions. This measure, he insists, will boost local industries and reduce dependence on foreign products.

This is not the first time Trump has taken such a step. In April, he had imposed a 20% retaliatory tariff on the EU, but it was later withdrawn. The new 50% proposal is his most aggressive trade policy move against the European Union yet, and it could further strain transatlantic economic relations.