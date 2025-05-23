“Love Guru” makes history as first Pakistani film trailer in Times Square

The trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy film “Love Guru”, starring Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, was screened at Times Square, USA. “Love Guru” became the first Pakistani film whose trailer was shown on the big screens of Times Square. The film’s cast and dozens of fans attended the special screening.

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed were present at the event and took photos and videos with the fans who came to watch the trailer.

A ceremony was also held during the trailer screening at Times Square. Besides New York, the cast also promoted the film in other American cities.

Many videos of Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed promoting the film in the US went viral, including clips of them dancing to the song “Aa Tino Moj Karawan”.

“Love Guru” is scheduled to release next month during Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan, the USA, and several other countries. The film’s songs and trailer have already gained popularity online.

Although the trailer does not reveal the full story, it hints that Humayun Saeed plays a charming lover who later falls in true love after receiving a responsibility from Mahira Khan’s father (Javed Sheikh).

The film was shot in London. Mahira Khan is portrayed as a beautiful, bold girl interested in fine arts, while Humayun Saeed appears as a flirt who traps different girls in his love net.

The story is written by Wasay Chaudhry, directed by Nadeem Baig, and produced by Humayun Saeed along with other producers.

Love Guru will be released under the ARY Films banner. The film promises a mix of romance with Pashtun and Punjabi style comedy.