Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that May 10 will be remembered as a day when the Pakistani nation, standing united, delivered a historic and unforgettable defeat to its adversaries. Speaking at the inauguration of the Jinnah Square Interchange in Islamabad, he praised the collective spirit of the nation and highlighted the significance of national solidarity in times of challenge.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister officially opened the Jinnah Square Interchange—a major infrastructure development aimed at easing traffic congestion in the capital. He commended Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for completing the complex project in just 35 days, calling it a remarkable feat of efficiency and coordination. “This is not an easy task, especially with such quality and speed. Soon, I expect Mohsin Naqvi will be completing such projects in a single day,” the PM remarked with a smile.

Reflecting on national resilience, Shehbaz Sharif said, “On May 10, the unity and determination of the Pakistani people defeated the enemy’s intentions in a way that they will never forget—perhaps even until the Day of Judgment.”

While he did not provide specific details, his comments are being interpreted as a reference to recent political tensions or regional threats that Pakistan successfully managed through unity and swift governance.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid efforts to project stability and strength ahead of the upcoming federal budget and as Pakistan navigates delicate regional dynamics.