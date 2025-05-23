Sindh launches EV scooter scheme for women: Draw scheduled for next month

The Government of Sindh has announced a major initiative aimed at empowering women through green mobility. A lottery will be held next month to distribute electric scooters (EV scooters) to women across the province. The first phase of the program will see 1,000 women receiving these eco-friendly vehicles, with all logistical and administrative preparations reportedly complete.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting included a briefing by the Project Director of the Yellow Line BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), who highlighted significant progress in the project. He noted that the Jam Sadiq Bridge is a vital component of the Yellow Line and that the construction is progressing ahead of schedule, with the completion date moved up from September 2025.

Additionally, updates were shared on the construction of two depots—Depot 1 and Depot 2—which are also on track to be completed before their deadlines. The meeting further included a presentation by Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, CEO of TransKarachi, on the ongoing developments of the Red Line BRT, reflecting the provincial government’s broader push for sustainable public transport systems.

A government spokesperson confirmed the upcoming lottery for EV scooter distribution, emphasizing that the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve women’s access to safe, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation. This program is also expected to enhance their independence and participation in the workforce, particularly in urban areas like Karachi.

Sharjeel Memon remarked that both EV taxis and scooters are key to creating jobs, reducing environmental pollution, and supporting women’s mobility needs. He expressed hopes that work on the EV taxi project will begin alongside the EV scooter initiative by June 2025, as part of a broader commitment to sustainable development and gender inclusion in public policy.