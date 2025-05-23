SBP and PSX to remain closed on may 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer holiday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer, the day Pakistan became a nuclear power. The decision follows the Government of Pakistan’s official notification declaring May 28 a national holiday.

In line with this announcement, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has also confirmed that it will suspend operations on the same day. Both institutions will resume normal business hours on Thursday, May 29.

Youm-e-Takbeer marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s history. On May 28, 1998, Pakistan successfully conducted its first nuclear tests, becoming the first Muslim-majority nation to join the ranks of nuclear-armed countries. This historic achievement is celebrated annually to honor the country’s scientific, strategic, and national resolve.

The national holiday is observed across the country with various events, media tributes, and official statements highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a strong and credible defense posture. The day serves as a reminder of the nation’s determination to protect its sovereignty.

According to the SBP, all offices and branches across Pakistan will be closed for the day. Similarly, the PSX’s closure will pause trading activities for 24 hours as the financial community joins the national celebration.

This observance of Youm-e-Takbeer not only commemorates Pakistan’s entry into the nuclear club but also reinforces its focus on national security and regional stability amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.