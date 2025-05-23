Khuzdar schoolchildren attack orchestrated on India’s orders, says DG ISPR

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has directly accused India of orchestrating the deadly May 21 terrorist attack in Khuzdar. During a joint press conference with Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, he claimed that the attack was carried out by “Fitna-e-Hindustan” on the orders of the Indian government.

He said the attack deliberately targeted innocent schoolchildren, calling it an assault not just on lives but on Pakistan’s values and future. “This was not just a strike on a school bus. It was an attack on our identity and our national spirit,” he stated.

The Interior Secretary confirmed that initial investigations had linked the attack to Indian-backed terrorists. “The group known as Fitna-e-Hindustan is actively trying to destabilize Pakistan and destroy peace,” Agha said, condemning the attack as an attack on humanity.

DG ISPR further criticized India for promoting regional instability. “For the past 20 years, India has followed a state policy of terrorism,” he said. “Khuzdar is just the latest example of how far India is willing to go to sabotage peace in South Asia.”

He stressed that the targeting of unarmed civilians, especially children, shows the inhumane nature of those responsible. According to the military spokesperson, India’s long-standing strategy has included cross-border terrorism and the use of proxy groups to fuel unrest within Pakistan.

The press conference concluded with a strong message of resilience from both officials. They vowed that Pakistan would respond through legal and diplomatic channels and ensure justice is served. “We will not allow our enemies to shake our foundations,” DG ISPR said, reaffirming the country’s commitment to protecting its people and preserving peace.