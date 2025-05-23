“Battle of truth, not just war”: DG ISPR slams India’s allegations and water threats

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said the current tensions with India are more of a “battle of truth” than a military standoff. In a powerful interview with Al Jazeera, the DG ISPR emphasized that the real fight lies in exposing misinformation and defending Pakistan’s stance on global platforms, not just on the battlefield.

He strongly criticized the Indian media and government for spreading false claims after the Phalgham incident, where India alleged Pakistani involvement without providing proof. “Pakistan challenged India to show evidence to a neutral body, but they have nothing,” he stated, highlighting that India’s Ministry of External Affairs recently admitted the investigation is still ongoing.

Chaudhry also dismissed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that India could block Pakistan’s water as “insane thinking.” He explained that six rivers originate from Kashmir and it is impossible to cut off water for 240 million people. “Only a mad person can think this is possible,” he said, calling it a threat against basic human rights and international norms.

The DG ISPR further asserted that Kashmir remains a disputed territory under UN resolutions. He warned that if Kashmir were to join Pakistan, India would become the lower riparian state, meaning Pakistan would control water distribution. He also pointed out that Pakistan’s conventional forces are focused on counter-terrorism operations at home, while India, he alleged, continues to fund unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, Chaudhry strongly denied Indian media claims about Pakistan’s involvement in the Golden Temple incident, calling them “the biggest lie possible.” He reminded the world of Pakistan’s respect for religious sites, including the Sikh holy place Kartarpur Sahib. “Our culture and religion do not allow attacks on any faith or civilians,” he added.

In conclusion, the DG ISPR praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and their coordination during recent aerial operations. He said the world should recognize that India’s aggressive policies, driven by Hindutva ideology, are pushing the region towards instability. “Peace depends on India changing its mindset and ending the oppression of minorities,” he said, warning that India is playing with fire while Pakistan continues to act with restraint.