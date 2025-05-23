Pakistan denounces Modi’s provocative claims, calls for global action

Pakistan has firmly rejected the recent unfounded and provocative allegations made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office said these statements only increase tensions in the region. They described Modi’s claims as baseless and a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. Pakistan emphasized that it remains a strong and responsible partner in the global fight against terrorism and called attempts to link it with terrorism misleading and unacceptable.

The spokesperson further accused India of using false allegations against Pakistan to divert attention from the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Kashmir. These abuses have been widely condemned on international platforms. Pakistan called on the Indian leadership to show responsibility and restraint, warning that such provocative remarks threaten the fragile peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peace, stability, and dialogue as the way forward to resolve conflicts. However, it also made it clear that its desire for peace should never be mistaken for weakness. The country stated it has full capability to defend its sovereignty and will respond firmly and decisively to any acts of aggression.

Moreover, the Foreign Office spokesperson urged the international community to take serious notice of the dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric coming from India’s leadership. Such warlike language and hateful behavior increase regional instability and put millions at risk. Pakistan called on world powers to pressure India to follow international laws and respect peace efforts.

In conclusion, Pakistan remains dedicated to peaceful solutions but will not tolerate any threats to its security and sovereignty. The country urged India to refrain from provocative actions and work toward lasting peace and cooperation in the region. Pakistan also appealed to the global community to actively condemn India’s hostile statements and help maintain peace in South Asia.