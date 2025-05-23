India accused in Khuzdar attack targeting schoolchildren, says interior secretary

In a joint press conference with military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Federal Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha claimed that India was involved in the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar. He said that initial investigations point towards a group referred to as “Fitna-e-Hindustan” as being behind the attack. According to him, the terrorists targeted schoolchildren, making the attack not only a violent act but a direct strike on the country’s values and future.

The tragic incident in Khuzdar has sparked nationwide outrage. Agha emphasized that this was not merely an attack on a school bus—it was a deliberate assault on Pakistan’s societal foundations. He stated, “The enemy aimed to break our spirit by attacking innocent children, but they underestimated our unity and resilience.”

Moreover, the Interior Secretary accused the group of deliberately trying to disturb peace and security in the region. He stated that “Fitna-e-Hindustan” had one goal: to sabotage Pakistan’s hard-earned stability and incite fear among the people. He also reaffirmed that those responsible would be brought to justice, no matter where they are hiding.

Transitioning to a broader regional context, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s firm military stance during the press conference. He referred to his earlier interview with Al Jazeera, where he warned that any future aggression by India would be met with a strong and unforgettable response. “We’ve already taught the Indian army a lesson they won’t forget,” he added.

He further warned that if India does not honor agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty, it may face severe consequences. “If India chooses to walk away from the treaty, Pakistan reserves the right to claim full access to all six rivers flowing from Kashmir,” he stressed. The statement reflects rising tensions in the region and signals a robust diplomatic and military stance from Pakistan.

This alarming development comes amid ongoing regional disputes and renewed calls for peace and dialogue. While investigations into the Khuzdar attack continue, the government remains committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens and protecting the nation’s sovereignty at all costs.