Khuzdar attack: UN, US, China condemn terror strike on children

The United Nations and global powers have strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The tragic blast killed at least seven people, including five children, and injured more than 50 others. The bus was carrying students to the Army Public School in the Khuzdar cantonment when a suicide bomber rammed it with an explosive-laden vehicle. The explosion was massive, with over 30 kilograms of explosives used, according to officials.

Soon after the attack, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) police increased security at schools across the province. The Education Department issued urgent orders to improve safety at all schools. District Education Officers have been told to ensure strict security around educational institutions. These steps aim to protect students and prevent further attacks. Authorities are also checking security plans at sensitive locations across the region.

The United Nations Security Council called the attack a threat to global peace and security. In its statement, it expressed deep sorrow for the victims and urged quick justice for the attackers. It asked all countries to help Pakistan find and punish those responsible. It also reminded the world that terrorism has no justification and must be fought together under international law.

International responses poured in. The United States and China expressed strong support for Pakistan. The US Embassy said no child should fear going to school. China’s ambassador also condemned the attack and said Beijing stands by Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called it a clear violation of human rights and urged a peaceful, political approach in Balochistan.

Pakistan’s military blamed India for the attack, calling it an act planned by Indian-backed proxies. The army said the bombing was another attempt to create unrest in Balochistan and K-P. Security forces quickly sealed off the area and began an investigation. They have increased patrols and checkpoints to stop more attacks. The nation continues to mourn, while leaders pledge to defeat terrorism in all its forms.