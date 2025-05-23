President Zardari welcomes IMF support as Pakistan’s economy shows improvement

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Jihad Azour, met President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Friday. They reviewed Pakistan’s economic situation and progress under the IMF programme. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and other senior officials also attended. President Zardari thanked the IMF for its strong support, noting that the programme has helped stabilise Pakistan’s economy and laid the foundation for future growth.

The IMF delegation expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s economic reforms. They highlighted that the programme is on track, contributing to lower inflation, reduced fiscal deficit, and stronger foreign exchange reserves. President Zardari also commended the finance ministry for its dedicated efforts in improving the country’s financial health and appreciated the IMF’s continued cooperation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the same IMF delegation, reaffirming the government’s commitment to accelerating institutional reforms and achieving sustainable economic growth. He emphasized that Pakistan is transitioning from economic recovery toward long-term stability. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of continued reforms to build resilience against future challenges.

Both sides expressed optimism about the progress made so far. The IMF welcomed Pakistan’s reform measures and assured ongoing support for the country’s economic stabilisation and inclusive growth agenda. The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Pakistan and the IMF, aimed at securing lasting economic strength.

This high-level engagement reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s economic direction. The government remains focused on reforms and growth, while the IMF continues to play a crucial role as a trusted partner in Pakistan’s development journey.