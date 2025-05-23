DG ISPR warns India: Pakistan army hasn’t used its full military strength yet

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said that Operation Bunyān Marsūs was a united resistance by the Pakistani Armed Forces and the people against Indian aggression. In an interview with an Arab TV channel, he stated that Pakistan has not yet fully used its military strength in response to India’s provocations. He emphasized that while Pakistan sees this as its own battle, victory comes from God.

He criticized India for presenting a fabricated narrative after the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan asked India to bring forward any evidence if it exists, whether of individuals or state involvement. Pakistan invited India to present proof to a neutral third party for transparent investigation. However, India had no answers then—and still doesn’t. The DG ISPR said the world saw how Indian media and the government spread lies during this information war.

Responding to allegations of attacks on civilian or religious sites, he dismissed the claims as baseless and called them part of India’s narrative-making—helped by its advanced film industry. He praised Pakistan’s military harmony and said the country’s technology, including the JF-17 Thunder, J-10C, and Fatah missile systems, reflects progress. He noted that not all of Pakistan’s military capabilities have been revealed yet.

He added that while India fuels terrorism in Balochistan and KP, Pakistan has not withdrawn a single soldier from counterterror operations. He warned that India’s war hysteria is dangerous and could lead to mutual destruction. Highlighting India’s human rights violations, he said Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and lower-caste Hindus all face persecution in India. He said these internal issues trigger natural resistance, but India wrongly blames Pakistan for it.

Speaking on Kashmir, he stressed it is a global dispute involving Pakistan, India, and China. He warned India against treating it as an internal matter. He said China has its own claims in Kashmir and is also a stakeholder. Lt. Gen. Chaudhry warned India that any repeat of aggression would face an even stronger and faster response from Pakistan. He dismissed threats of cutting off Pakistan’s water supply as absurd and said peace can only come when India abandons its extremist mindset.