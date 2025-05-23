Pakistan slams Modi’s war talk, urges India to choose peace over politics

Pakistan has strongly rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks made during a speech in Rajasthan. The Foreign Office (FO) called his statements baseless, provocative, and irresponsible. They said the Indian leader was using threats and war-like language for political gain. Such remarks, the FO added, only raise tensions in the already sensitive region and go against international norms.

FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stressed that threatening military action against Pakistan is a clear violation of the UN Charter. He warned that such actions could harm regional peace and stability. The spokesperson said Pakistan remains a serious partner in the global fight against terrorism. Therefore, linking Pakistan to terrorism without proof is misleading and unfair.

He further said India often uses such tactics to shift focus from its internal issues. These include human rights abuses in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. The FO reminded the world of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and urged India to stop using aggressive rhetoric to hide the truth.

Pakistan urged the Indian leadership to act responsibly and avoid warmongering. Instead of spreading hate and fear, India should choose dialogue and diplomacy. Khan said Pakistan wants peace, but it is not weak. If attacked, the country will defend itself with full force, as it has done in the past.

Lastly, Pakistan asked the international community to notice India’s hostile tone. It also mentioned rising tensions over water disputes and the recent ceasefire after deadly missile exchanges. The FO stressed that peace needs mutual respect and honest talks. Glorifying war, they warned, helps no one.