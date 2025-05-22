UK court blocks Chagos islands deal minutes before signing amid Chagossian protest

A UK High Court judge halted a historic agreement between Britain and Mauritius over the Chagos Islands just moments before it was due to be signed. The court issued a last-minute injunction early Thursday after two British nationals from the islands launched a legal challenge, arguing that the voices of the Chagossian people had been ignored in the talks.

The agreement, originally outlined in October 2024, would have transferred sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius. However, it allowed Britain to keep control of the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease. The deal included a payment of £3 billion from the UK to Mauritius and options for lease extensions. But the court intervention has now delayed its finalization.

Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, both born on Diego Garcia, filed the legal case, saying they and other Chagossians were left out of the negotiation process. Many in the Chagossian community, displaced decades ago and now mostly living in the UK, have long demanded a say in decisions affecting their ancestral homeland. “We cannot support a deal made about our home without even being asked,” one community representative said.

This court decision throws a wrench into months of diplomatic work and high-level political support. US President Donald Trump had reaffirmed backing for the deal during a February meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The agreement had already gained support during Joe Biden’s administration and was seen as a key part of maintaining regional stability.

Diego Garcia is a major military base jointly operated by the UK and US. It has played a central role in recent missions, including strikes in Yemen, humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and past operations in Afghanistan. With the court set to hear the case at 10:30 a.m. local time, the future of both the deal and the islands remains uncertain. The UK government has yet to make an official statement.