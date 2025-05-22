Small plane crashes in San Diego neighborhood, damages several homes

A small aircraft crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego, California, causing serious damage to nearly 15 houses, according to police and emergency officials. The incident occurred around midnight and has prompted a swift response from fire and rescue teams.

According to AFP, the plane went down in the southern part of California during heavy fog. The San Diego Police Department has urged the public to avoid the affected area for safety reasons, as emergency teams continue their operation.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy told ABC News that the wreckage from the Cessna aircraft was widespread. Multiple homes and vehicles in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood suffered heavy damage, and jet fuel was found across the area, raising serious fire concerns.

CNN reported that during a press briefing, Chief Eddy emphasized the immediate priority is to search every house in the area and ensure all residents are safely evacuated. So far, it remains unclear whether anyone has been injured or killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Cessna 550, which crashed near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The FAA also stated that they do not yet know how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

As investigations continue, weather conditions are believed to have played a major role, with officials noting that visibility was extremely poor due to thick fog. Authorities are working to secure the site and determine the cause of the accident.