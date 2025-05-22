Ali Amin’s warning: No IMF support without meeting Imran Khan

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has warned that if his party members are not allowed to meet Imran Khan, they will not support the government in meeting IMF conditions. He made this statement after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur said the supremacy of the constitution must be ensured. He claimed their electoral mandate was stolen, and its restoration is not just their right but a national necessity. He emphasized that at least five or six of their members must be allowed to meet Imran Khan before budget decisions.

He added that Imran Khan is ready for political dialogue for Pakistan’s future. However, the system must realize that governance cannot be sustained through force alone. He demanded that courts speed up pending cases involving PTI and that the party’s founder must be released soon.

Gandapur further stated that criticism is easy, but real work is difficult. If negotiations are to take place, Imran Khan is ready. He described the cases against Imran as fake and politically motivated. The PTI, he said, is ready to launch a strong protest campaign if necessary.

He concluded by saying that human rights violations are ongoing, PTI workers and leaders are in jails, and those who lack Form-45 should be unseated. “My leader gives me the vision to move forward. Once he speaks, our opinion holds no value,” Gandapur remarked.