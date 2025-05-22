General Asim Munir honoured with field marshal baton for outstanding leadership

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir received the Baton of Field Marshal during a grand ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif jointly awarded the honor. This award recognized General Munir’s strong leadership and his valuable role in protecting the country. Many high-level officials, diplomats, and lawmakers attended the event to witness the moment.

In his speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the day a proud moment in Pakistan’s history. He praised the army’s quick and strong response to threats from enemies. He also highlighted General Munir’s leadership during Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsous. According to the Prime Minister, the operation showed the army’s strength and the unity of the nation.

President Zardari also spoke at the ceremony. He said General Munir led from the front during difficult times. He added that the Field Marshal Baton is a symbol of pride for the whole nation. The president praised the army’s courage and said the people of Pakistan fully support their armed forces.

Furthermore, both leaders stressed that Pakistan wants peace but will not accept threats. They said the world must not mistake Pakistan’s peace efforts as weakness. President Zardari reminded everyone that Pakistan can defend every inch of its land. He also prayed for the safety of the country’s brave soldiers.

The event ended with strong messages of unity and pride. It honored General Munir’s role in shaping the army’s strength and guiding it through hard times. The ceremony not only celebrated one man’s achievement but also reflected national respect for the armed forces.