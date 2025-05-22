Usyk’s Manager Brands Dubois a ‘One-Trick Pony’ Ahead of Wembley Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, Sergey Lapin, has taken aim at British heavyweight Daniel Dubois ahead of their rematch set for July 19 at Wembley Stadium. The upcoming bout will mark the second meeting between the two fighters after Usyk secured a ninth-round knockout win in their first clash in 2023.

Since that defeat, Dubois has bounced back in dramatic fashion, claiming the IBF world heavyweight title by stopping Anthony Joshua in the fifth round. However, Lapin remains sceptical of Dubois’ recent success and his chances in the rematch.

Lapin stated, “Daniel Dubois is a fantastic young fighter with a strong punch, but that’s really all he brings.” “He only has one skill.”

Lapin also questioned the legitimacy of Dubois’ victory over Joshua, suggesting it was more a result of Joshua underperforming than Dubois displaying dominance.

“I was at that fight. Let’s be honest — Dubois didn’t beat AJ; AJ lost that fight himself,” he added.

In contrast, Lapin praised Usyk for his all-around skills, pointing to the Ukrainian’s speed, movement, and boxing IQ as key strengths.

“Usyk has the full package — speed, footwork, experience, and timing. He is among the sport’s most complete fighters.”

Lapin framed the upcoming rematch as a psychological contest, comparing the sport to a game of fast-paced chess.

“This is going to be mental warfare,” he said. “When you already know your opponent’s strengths and weaknesses, the pressure can become overwhelming. A big puncher like Daniel could end up looking for an escape route once that pressure mounts.”

The winner of the July 19 clash will be mandated to defend the WBO title against former champion Joseph Parker in their next fight.