India behind Balochistan attack on children, claims sikh leader Pannun

Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has blamed India for the deadly attack on a school bus in Balochistan. He said the bombing in Khuzdar was carried out by Indian proxies under the direct orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attack killed several innocent children, which sparked outrage across Pakistan and among Sikh communities worldwide.

In a video statement on X, Pannun said clear evidence shows India is involved in this terrorist act. He called on Pakistan to take revenge. He also urged the international community to hold India accountable for this crime. According to Pannun, ignoring such acts will only threaten peace in the region further.

Pannun stated that the Sikh community stands with the families of the victims. He added that Modi’s government uses violence against minorities and foreign citizens. He reminded the world of past cases, such as the killing of Sikh leaders in Canada and the US, where Indian officials were accused of involvement.

He also revealed that India runs training camps for banned groups like the BLA. These camps are used to train fighters who launch attacks inside Pakistan. According to Pannun, these actions prove that India supports terrorism through secret proxy operations.

Lastly, Pannun praised Pakistan’s response under Operation Baniyan Marsous. He mentioned the killing of an Indian officer, Raj Kumar Thapa, in occupied Kashmir. Thapa was reportedly running a similar terror network disguised as a deputy commissioner. Pannun urged Pakistan to continue taking bold steps to defend its people and expose India’s actions.