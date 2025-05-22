“Endrick Ruled Out of Club World Cup After Hamstring Injury”

Real Madrid have confirmed that forward Endrick will miss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury during their recent La Liga clash against Sevilla.

When the 18-year-old Brazilian hobbled out in the 58th minute of Real Madrid’s 2-0 triumph last Saturday, it was determined that he had injured the hamstring tendon in his right leg. According to the club’s official statement released on Wednesday, Endrick will be closely monitored by the medical staff, although no specific recovery timeline was provided.

“Real Madrid’s medical services conducted tests on our player Endrick today, and the results showed that he had a right leg hamstring tendon injury. He will be closely watched,” the statement said.

While the club has not confirmed a return date, sources suggest the injury could sideline him for approximately two months, effectively ruling him out of the Club World Cup set to begin on June 18. Madrid are scheduled to face Al Hilal in their first match of the tournament, which could also mark the managerial debut of Xabi Alonso, who is expected to take over from Carlo Ancelotti.

With Endrick’s injury, Real Madrid’s list of injured players continues to expand. Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba are among the important players already absent from the team.

Veterans Luka Modric and youngster Arda Guler are currently the only first-team players to remain injury-free this season. Due to their lack of attacking options, Madrid is anticipated to depend on Brahim Diaz and Kylian Mbappe in their forthcoming league matchup with Real Sociedad.

In another development, sources have revealed that Jude Bellingham is considering surgery on his persistent left shoulder issue following the end of the tournament.

Real Madrid’s mounting injury concerns pose a challenge as they prepare for both domestic and international commitments in the coming weeks.