PM Shahbaz claims Pakistan avenged 1971 defeat in recent conflict with India

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has claimed that Pakistan avenged its 1971 defeat by delivering a significant blow to India during the recent military conflict. Speaking in Muzaffarabad, where he distributed cheques to the families of martyrs from Indian aggression, he emphasized that the four-day war could have escalated but Pakistan managed to teach India a lesson. He said that the recent conflict was a powerful response to India’s past actions.

Sharif criticized India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident and stressed that Pakistan exposed these false claims internationally. He also pointed out that despite Indian provocations, Pakistan did not target civilians. Instead, the Pakistani military successfully downed six Indian aircraft and launched “Al-Fatah” missiles, showcasing Pakistan’s military capabilities.

The Prime Minister noted that the global community largely sided with Pakistan, with India facing isolation. He acknowledged the decisive leadership of Pakistan’s military, especially the Chief of Army Staff, which ensured a robust response to India’s aggression. After a series of military operations, India eventually agreed to ceasefire talks, recognizing Pakistan’s strength.

Sharif also mentioned that the myth of Pakistan’s inferiority in conventional warfare was shattered. He emphasized that the country’s conventional forces were more than capable of defending Pakistan, negating the need for nuclear weapons. The Prime Minister praised the national unity that helped achieve this victory and highlighted the critical role of the people and the military in Pakistan’s success.

In support of the martyrs’ families, Shahbaz Sharif announced financial compensation and housing assistance. The families would receive one crore to one crore eighty lakh rupees based on the rank of the deceased. Additionally, children of martyrs would receive free education up to graduation. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir, promising to continue supporting the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination in line with United Nations resolutions.