Business confidence rises as Aurangzeb pledges support to foreign investors

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb from the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) to discuss the latest findings from the Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey. The delegation, led by OICCI President Yousaf Hussain, presented encouraging results from Wave 27 of the nationwide survey, conducted in March and April 2025.

The survey showed a sharp 16-percentage-point rise in business confidence. The index jumped from -5% in late 2024 to +11% in the latest wave. Officials attributed the improvement to macroeconomic stability, reduced inflation, and optimism about future business conditions. The manufacturing sector led the rebound, followed by retail, wholesale, and services.

Minister Aurangzeb welcomed the positive trend, calling it a strong sign of economic recovery. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a favorable investment climate and emphasized support for private sector growth. He said the gains in business confidence were linked to ongoing economic reforms and cooperation with industry stakeholders.

OICCI President Yousaf Hussain noted that confidence had steadily improved over the past two years, demonstrating the resilience of Pakistan’s business sector. He said the latest rise shows that local and foreign investors remain hopeful about tapping into future opportunities.

In response, the finance minister pledged continued government support to sustain this progress. He stressed that policy consistency, transparency, and regular engagement with business leaders, including OICCI members, will be key to strengthening investor trust and driving long-term stability in Pakistan’s economy.