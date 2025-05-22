Khuzdar attack among worst acts of terrorism, India behind it: Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, calling it one of the worst examples of terrorism in the country and blaming India for orchestrating it through proxy networks.

Addressing the media, Asif stated that this war was not initiated by Pakistan, but has been imposed by India through indirect and covert means. “The Khuzdar incident is a grim reminder of the growing threat from India’s proxy strategy,” he said.

He further added, “People ask what evidence we have of Indian involvement. We’ve already presented such evidence in the past and will do so again.” He pointed to the capture of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian spy arrested in Balochistan, as a clear sign of Indian interference.

Asif also alluded to Narendra Modi’s past, saying, “A man from Gujarat who once oversaw people being burned alive is now exporting terrorism beyond India’s borders.”

He concluded by warning that such attacks are part of a larger plan to destabilize Pakistan, but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to exposing and defeating terrorism, regardless of its source.