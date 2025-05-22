Soumya Sarkar Ruled Out of Pakistan Tour, Mehidy Hasan Named Replacement

Bangladesh has been dealt a setback ahead of their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, as key all-rounder Soumya Sarkar has been ruled out due to a lower back injury.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Thursday that Soumya has been experiencing pain on the right side of his lower back for over a week. After a detailed medical evaluation, team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan stated that the injury requires 10 to 12 days of rehabilitation, making him unavailable for the series.

“This injury needs a recovery period of around 10 to 12 days. He will therefore be unable to participate in the series in Pakistan,” Bayjedul stated.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been called up to the team to cover for him. The 27-year-old all-rounder, who has represented Bangladesh in 29 T20Is, is currently playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). After his PSL obligations are over, he is anticipated to join the national squad in Lahore.

A team official explained that Mehidy’s inclusion serves a dual purpose. “Pakistan’s squad includes five left-handers, and we felt the need for an off-spinner. Additionally, our middle order has been unstable, and Miraz gives us another batting option,” the official said.

The team also appears to be confident in its top-order batting. “Our openers are performing well. In case of any unexpected situation, we have Shanto as a backup,” the official added.

Originally planned as a five-match series, the tour has been reduced to three games due to rising diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India. All three matches will be held in Lahore from May 28 to June 1.

The Bangladesh squad will also be missing a few other members, including pacer Nahid Rana, fielding coach James Pamment, and trainer Nathan Kiely. However, Mustafizur Rahman is set to join the team after completing his IPL 2025 commitments.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has temporarily rejoined the Lahore Qalandars ahead of their crucial PSL Eliminator against the Karachi Kings.