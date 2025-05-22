Iran warns US over any israeli strike on nuclear sites amid rising tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Tehran will hold the United States responsible if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities. This statement follows reports that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian sites, sparking renewed fears of escalation in the region.

Araghchi’s remarks came in a letter to the United Nations, released on Thursday. He stressed that any Israeli aggression would be seen as US-backed. “The US will be legally responsible for any Israeli attack,” he said, adding that Iran would respond strongly to any threats or illegal actions by what he called the “Zionist regime.”

This warning coincides with ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the US in Rome, the fifth round mediated by Oman since April 12. These are the highest-level talks since Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal during Donald Trump’s presidency. Meanwhile, CNN reported on Tuesday that Israel is preparing for possible military action against Iran’s nuclear program.

In a separate statement, IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini warned of a “devastating” response if Israel launches an attack. “Any foolish act by the Zionist regime will lead to a harsh and decisive reply,” Naini said, threatening retaliation that could target Israel’s “small and vulnerable geography.”

Adding to the tension, demonstrators gathered near Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility on Thursday to show support for the country’s nuclear program. The crowd waved flags and chanted slogans like “nuclear energy is our right” and “no compromise with America.” Iran and Israel, long-time enemies, have exchanged direct attacks in recent years, raising fears of a broader conflict.