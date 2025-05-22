Arabian sea weather system may turn into cyclone by weekend, warns PMD

A low-pressure system has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea and may intensify in the coming days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The system is currently located around 1,075 kilometers southeast of Karachi, near latitude 16.4 N and longitude 71.9 E. Meteorologists say it is moving northwards and could evolve into a depression within 36 hours.

The PMD warned that if current weather conditions remain favourable, the system could develop into a deep depression or even a cyclonic storm by May 24 or 25. Although this weather event is strengthening, no immediate threat exists to Pakistan’s coastal areas, including Karachi. However, officials are monitoring the situation very closely.

The Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is actively observing the system. Meteorologists explained that warm sea surface temperatures are helping the weather system grow stronger. This could disturb Karachi’s regular sea breeze, potentially leading to extremely hot conditions in the city this weekend.

While India has issued cyclone alerts in some of its coastal regions, Pakistan has not issued any such alerts yet. PMD officials have reassured the public that they will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

Authorities are urging citizens, especially those in coastal cities, to stay informed through official weather advisories. Any potential shift in the system’s path will be communicated promptly.