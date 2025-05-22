Schools to shut for summer in Sindh, K-P, and Punjab amid heatwave

The provincial governments of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced summer vacations for schools and colleges. The decision comes in response to the rising temperatures across the country. Authorities said the heatwave could pose health risks to students, especially in low-lying and urban areas. Therefore, they have taken early action to close educational institutions and protect children from extreme weather.

The Sindh Education Department confirmed that all schools and colleges will remain closed from June 1 to July 31. The notification applies to both public and private institutions. Officials noted that high humidity and heat, especially in Karachi and interior Sindh, could affect student health. Parents have welcomed the decision and called it necessary for student safety during harsh weather.

In Punjab, the education minister announced that summer break will begin from May 28 due to intense heat. Schools will reopen on August 15. Until then, revised school hours will apply. Morning shifts will run from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and Fridays will end earlier at 10:00 AM. The government also directed schools to ensure drinking water, fans, and first aid are available.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a separate schedule for two different zones based on temperature. In the summer zone, primary schools will close from June 1 to August 31. Middle and higher secondary schools will close from June 15. In the winter zone, all schools will observe vacations from July 1 to July 31. This flexible schedule considers the unique climate of each region.

Overall, provinces have acted swiftly to protect students from heat-related illnesses. Officials also asked schools to take care during the remaining open days. These steps show that governments are prioritizing student health while adjusting academic calendars. Further updates may follow if temperatures rise again.