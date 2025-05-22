Imran Khan refuses polygraph test for third time in may 9 probe

RAWALPINDI – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to undergo a polygraph (lie detector) test for the third time, in connection with the May 9 riots, according to police sources.

A Lahore police investigation team, led by DSP Asif Javed, arrived at Adiala Jail on Tuesday to conduct polygraph, photogrammetric, and voice matching tests as part of the investigation into the violent attacks on military installations and government properties last year. Despite prior notices, Khan once again declined to cooperate.

Officials say the tests were essential to verify Khan’s statements and determine his alleged role in inciting the protests following his arrest in May 2023. The May 9 violence led to nationwide arrests and the registration of multiple anti-terrorism cases, with Khan named in several FIRs.

This marks the third consecutive refusal by the former premier. The Lahore police team had been attempting to carry out the tests over the past three days, but each time returned without success due to Khan’s rejection.

Legal experts suggest that Imran Khan’s repeated refusals may strengthen the prosecution’s stance, potentially indicating non-cooperation. However, his legal team may argue that such tests are not mandatory under law and cannot be conducted without consent. So far, the PTI leadership has not commented on this latest development.